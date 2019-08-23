Seminar on Cooperation between Iran, Chinese province held

At the seminar held yesterday, officials of the Liaoning and Shenyang Friendship Association, the Provincial Commerce Department, the Liaoning Medical and Polytechnic Universities heads, the executives of Brilliance Automotive and several other companies were present.

In the meeting, they discussed scientific, cultural and commercial cooperation, including the establishing links between the universities of Liaoning province and Shahid Beheshti University, as well as Imam Khomeini International University and the possibility of student placement between these universities.

Cooperation between Liaoning province and Alborz province as well as the establishment of twin cities between the two provinces were also discussed.

At the seminar, representatives of commercial companies also emphasized grounds for expansion of mutual cooperation to meet both sides' interests at the Iranian marketplace.

Representatives of the Brilliance Automotive Company also emphasized on strengthening the market presence in Iran.

Also, member of the Iran-China Friendship Association group visited Shenyang University of Medical Sciences in Liaoning province, to view its history of cooperation with Iran and the presence of Iranian students in the 1980s, along with presence of over 40 Iranian students currently studying at this university, and ways to strengthen the scientific relationship with the university.

The delegation also met with the Vice President of the People's Congress of Liaoning province.

During the meeting, the Chinese official cited ties between China's provinces, including Liaoning province with Iran winning support of the central Chinese government, pointing out that Liaoning province has reinforced relations with Iran since previous years. During the past two years, several delegations have traveled to Iran and have been in direct contact with the Iranian provinces, including Alborz.

