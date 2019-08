He is also slated to sit down for talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian during his visit to Paris.

Prior to Scandinavia tour which took him to Finland, Sweden and Norway, Zarif visited Kuwait.

Earlier, Zarif had said he would travel to Paris at the behest of President Hassan Rouhani to discuss Macron's proposals on maintaining JCPOA.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish