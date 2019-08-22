22 August 2019 - 23:52
JCPOA should not be ignored: Chinese envoy

Moscow, Aug 22, IRNA – Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said on Thursday that Beijing hails Implementation of JCPOA by Iran as excellent, saying that it believes that the deal should not be ignored or abandoned.

"Beijing hopes that all parties to the JCPOA should be serious in fulfilling their commitments under the deal," he said.

JCPOA is of high significance and should not be replaced by the other agreement, he said, noting that IAEA has on several occasions verified Iran's compliance with the deal.

The ambassador was also optimistic that global community would do its best to defend Iran's benefits under the deal and pave the way for full implementation of the deal.

The only effective way for solving nuclear issue is US return to the international deal, he said.

