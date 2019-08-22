Zarif terms Scandinavian tour as fruitful

"Fruitful end to Scandinavian tour," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

He added: "In #Norway, met with PM @erna_solberg, FM EriksenSoreide, Min of Trade & Industry as well as parliamentarians."

"At @nupinytt, I stressed necessity of both multilateralism & rule of law in age of reckless US unilateralism. Next stop: #France," Zarif noted.

Zarif left for Paris late on Thursday after ending Scandinavia tour.

He is slated to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and his counterpart during his visit to the country.

Zarif told a news conference with his Norwegian counterpart that he will travel to Paris at the behest of President Hassan Rouhani to examine Macron's proposals.

Zarif traveled to Finland on Sunday at the head of a political delegation. He continued his trip from Finland to Sweden and Norway.

