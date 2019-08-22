Iran's ambassador bids farewell to leader of Austrian Catholic Church

During the meeting, Molaei explained Iran policies on current regional and international developments in addition to sharing views on prospects of cultural interaction and religious dialogue between Iran and Austria.

Cardinal Schonborn, for his part, described Iran as inheritor of an efficient culture and civilization, saying that he has always been supporting dialogue and exchange of views as well as cultural and religious understanding.

Pointing to negotiations of Iran and big powers' foreign ministers in Vienna to clinch a nuclear deal, he said that it was victory of collective wisdom.

He also expressed pleasure over continued talks among the two countries' scholars and thinkers in the form if talks between Islam and Christianity.

