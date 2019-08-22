Norway critical of US exit from JCPOA: FM Soreide

Referring to his meeting with Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, he said in a press conference that regional developments and bilateral relations were dealt with during the meeting where both sides underscored role of dialogue.

Expressing concern over rising tensions in the region, he regretted over sabotage on a Norwegian ship, calling for avoiding fanning flames of crisis.

"We discussed JCPOA which is significant for regional security and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," he said.

Norway supports France's measures in line with easing tensions in the region.

