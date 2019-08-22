Norway strongly supports JCPOA

She added after a meeting with the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, "Direct communications between me and the Iranian side was useful and we discussed various issues."

Escalation of tension between Iran and the US was among the topics dealt with during the meeting, she said.

The Norwegian parliamentarian called on Iran to come back to its commitments under the deal, saying, "My message is that though Norway is a US close ally, we strongly back JCPOA and increasing trade between the two countries (Norway and Iran)."

Huitfeldt also stressed the need for promoting mutual cooperation.

