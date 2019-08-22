22 August 2019 - 16:41
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code 83446806
0 Persons

Zarif confers with Norwegian Parliament's foreign policy, defense commission chief

Zarif confers with Norwegian Parliament's foreign policy, defense commission chief

Oslo, Aug 22, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with the Chair of the Commission on Foreign Affairs and Defense of the Norwegian Parliament Anniken Huitfeldt on Thursday.

Earlier, Zarif sat down for talks with Norwegian prime minister and trade minister. He also delivered a speech themed 'Risk of War and Future of Persian Gulf' at the Oslo-based Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.

Zarif is to leave Oslo for Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron and his French counterpart.

Zarif traveled to Finland on Sunday at the head of a political delegation. He continued his trip from Finland to Sweden and Norway.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 1 =