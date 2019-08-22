Iran FM Zarif: US cannot make Persian Gulf insecure

He made the remarks during a speech themed 'Risk of War and Future of Persian Gulf' at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI) where he added that based on the Resolution 2231, all the countries should normalize their ties with Iran, but the US pressures them and does allow them to do so.

"The target of the US sanctions is common people and this is a type of terrorism. They pile pressure on them to change their stance and this is the definition of terrorism," he said.

"Today, they are threatening our shipping freedom," he said, noting that they claim that they have seized Iran's vessel based on the EU's regulations, but its regulations are not extraterritorial and all should uphold the international rules.

If all the countries do not abide by the international regulations, chaos will spread, he reiterated.

Noting that Iran with a 1,500 mile of coastlines is the biggest country in the Persian Gulf, Zarif said that half of the Strait of Hormuz is under Iran's control and nobody can ensure its security without Iran.

"Persian Gulf should be secure for all and we are ready for interaction with the countries interested to cooperate in the field," he said.

Why do other countries allow the US to bully them? he wondered, saying," The US is bully and we will not surrender to force."

"We have showed that we are interested to raise tensions, we held talks with John Kerry for two years and clinched a multilateral deal, but the US decided to walk away from the deal and exerted the policy of maximum pressure and economic war on Iran.

That was them who started war against Iran. Americans thought that Iran will collapse within seven days. Genghis and Saddam attacked Iran and they went, but Iran is still remaining, as it on its feet since 7,000 years ago, he said.

Asked about Iran's mechanism for communications with the US to deescalate the situation, he said, "We want to give urgent message to the US, we will do it through via the Swiss embassy which runs the US interest section in Tehran."

