Veep: Gov't's strategy  to make sanctions ineffective

Addressing an audience in the Northern Iranian city of Noshahr in Mazandaran province on Thursday, he said that one of the main aims of the enemy is to disintegrate Iran's economy, as it is seeking to sow seeds of disappointment among the public and harm the Iranian nation's feelings by presenting false statistics about the youth unemployment using all the media instruments.

"The US is out to dash hope which is the biggest social asset of the Iranian nation," he added, urging all to help the government keep the asset.

Efforts have been underway since a year ago to identify the enemy's strategies in the field of economic pressures against Iran and make the sanctions ineffective to a greater extent, Jahangiri said.

Referring to continuation of developmental projects in the country despite the hard sanctions, he added that it is unprecedented in Iran to overcome problems and implement big projects.

"Gasoline production in 2012 stood at 52 million liters a day but currently it amounts to 110 million liters a day," he said, noting that gasoline production meets local needs and the surplus is exported.

Describing Mazandaran as one of the key provinces of the country, Jahangiri said that the government's strategy is t o help promote agriculture and tourism and safeguard the environment, as a remarkable sum has been allocated to issue of waste in the fiscal year's budget.

Jahangiri arrived in Mazandaran province late on Wednesday to inaugurate several projects.

