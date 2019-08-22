Iran FM meets Norway trade minister defying US sanctions

The talks were held despite the US Department of the Treasury's move to sanction Zarif as of July 31.

Prior to the meeting, Zarif held talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and later, he is to meet with the foreign minister of that country.

Norway is the third leg of Zarif's European tour.

In late May, members of the Norwegian parliament in a meeting with their Iranian counterparts expressed their disagreement with the US unilateral withdrawal from the July 2015 nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

They also commented on the US sanctions against Iran, saying that it is understandable why Tehran is angry at Washington's anti-Iran moves as the bans are unfair.

Elsewhere in their remarks, the Norwegian parliamentarians expressed that they are eager to be present in Iran's energy and fisheries markets.

Zarif at the head of an Iranian delegation left Tehran for Helsinki, Finland, on Sunday (August 18.)

The next day, he traveled to Sweden, held talks with top Swedish officials and delivered a speech to Iranians residing in that country.

Zarif's talks in Sweden focused on the issues of mutual interests, the July 2015 nuclear deal- Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)- Instrument In Support Of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) and security in the Persian Gulf region, also in Yemen and Afghanistan.

On Thursday afternoon, Zarif will depart for Paris, France, to meet with President Macron

In a related development, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said a few days ago that the visit of the Iranian Zarif to the north European country of Finland which is part of his Scandinavian tour proves hollowness of the US baseless sanctions on him.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish