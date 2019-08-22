Pakistan expresses concern over US sanctions against FM Zarif

Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal responding to a question at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday said that Pakistan has always maintained a principled position into unilateral sanctions.

“Pakistan has noted this development with concern,” said the official.

“Prime Minister of Pakistan repeatedly urged the resolve of all issues through peaceful means and negotiations for easing of tensions in the Persian Gulf region,” he said.

He said: We believe that there should be room for diplomacy and dialogue and for those pursuing solutions through peaceful means.

Responding to a question of IRNA the Spokesperson said that statement of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Kashmir is very positive.

“He is huge supporter of Kashmiri people and the Kashmir cause and we are thankful for his comments now and before, he said.

Supreme Leader had expressed regret over the status of Muslims in that region, and said "we have a very good relation with Indian government, but we expect them" to adopt a fair and just policy in dealing with noble people in Kashmir and help prevent harassment on Muslims in that region.

Britons who seek continued conflicts in Kashmir, intentionally left such an old wound in the region, the Supreme Leader said.

Responding to another question of IRNA about the US move to form a so-called naval alliance and any request from Washington to Islamabad to join the alliance, Faisal said Pakistan had no information about the alliance.

272**1424

