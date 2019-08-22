Rouhani: US exit of JCPOA, breach of int'l laws

US disloyalty to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which was signed between Iran and six western countries indicates how it violates the international regulations, President Rouhani said in the unveiling ceremony o the indigenous Bavar-373 missile defense system on the occasion of National Defense Industry Day on August 22 in Tehran.

Iran has never been disappointed because of enemies' plots, but rather it has stood against them even stronger, the president noted.

Praising the Bavar-373 defense system, Rouhani said it is stronger than Russia's S-300 and is more like Russia's S-400.

He further appreciated the Iranian experts for giving a valuable gift like Bavar-373 to the nation at the Industry Day.

Welcoming the presence of ambassadors of different countries and military attachés in the ceremony, the president hoped Iran would witness deeper cultural, economic, defense and political relations with its friendly countries.

According to the president's order, Bavar-373 joined Iran's air defense system today.

Earlier, officials at the Iranian Defense Ministry had announced the Bavar-373 readiness for being unveiled on August 22 as the system has already passed its tests successfully.

