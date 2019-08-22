Cmdr says enemies to fail sabotage Iranian economy

Economic war is an inseparable part of the enemies' policies, Major General Hossein Salami said at a ceremony on the inauguration of several projects in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Thursday.

Elaborating on the enemies' policies, the commander said they mount different kinds of proxy and intelligence wars and operate psychological operations against Iran which proves that their scenarios go beyond military threats and intelligence propaganda.

The IRGC commander further called for public mobilization to deal with economic problems.

Despite the world’s criticism over Washington’s anti-Iran measures, US President Donald Trump reinstated unilateral sanctions on Tehran on November 5, 2018, and imposed as he claimed the “highest level” of economic bans on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On the issue, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in June that the US should stop the economic war against Iran because it has only targeted the ordinary people.

