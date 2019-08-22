Iran president unveils Bavar-373 missile defense system

The unveiling ceremony was held in Tehran on the occasion of National Defense Industry Day on August 22.

Bavar-373, with a range of 200 kilometers and a height of 27 kilometers, is known as Iranian S-300 of Russia.

According to the president's order, Bavar-373 joined Iran's air defense system today.

Earlier, officials at the Iranian Defense Ministry had announced the Bavar-373 readiness for being unveiled on August 22 as the system has already passed its tests successfully.

