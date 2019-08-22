Pakistani PM says chances of talks with India no more

In an interview with ‘The New York Times’, he said “There is no point in talking to them. I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement.”

“The most important thing is that eight million Kashmiri people’s lives are at risk. We are all worried that there are ethnic cleansing and genocide about to happen,” Khan said.

Imran Khan spoke to the newspaper a day after he said he had spoken by phone with President Trump and told him of a “potentially very explosive situation” between his country and India.

Khan expressed concern that India might undertake a deceptive “false-flag operation” in Kashmir to try to justify military action against Pakistan. And Pakistan, he said, would be forced to respond.

“My worry is that this can escalate and for two nuclear-armed countries, it should be alarming for the world what we are facing now.”

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been escalating over disputed Kashmir region in recent days posing a grave threat to the regional peace.

India and Pakistan gained independence in 1947 when British colonialists left the subcontinent. Since partition, the two countries have fought three wars – in 1948, 1965 and 1971 – two of them over Kashmir, in addition to a three-week-long Kargil skirmish in 1999.

Both countries accuse each other of targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire on borders in Kashmir.

Earlier this month, India's Prime Minister announced his decision to roll back the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir, revoking the special authority of officials in Jammu and Kashmir.

