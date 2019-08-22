Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 22

** IRAN DAILY
- Zarif warns US Iran may also act "unpredictably"
- Leader: Domestic production "key to solving problems"
- Iran's nuclear response reversible within hours
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Leader: Next 40 years will be better for Iran
- Isfahan Children Film Festival inaugurated
- Iran U-19 volleyballers want to defend title at world championship
** TEHRAN TIMES
- The Kashmir wound is British legacy
- Industry Ministry approves FDI worth $554m
- IRGC: Augmenting defense power on agenda of armed forces
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Stocks end trading week bullish
- Rial revaluation bill sent to Majlis
- Giant strides in Iran's health, medical sector
