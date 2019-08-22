22 August 2019 - 08:56
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 22

Tehran, Aug 22, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** IRAN DAILY

-  Zarif warns US Iran may also act "unpredictably"

- Leader: Domestic production "key to solving problems"

-  Iran's nuclear response reversible within hours

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-  Leader: Next 40 years will be better for Iran

-  Isfahan Children Film Festival inaugurated

-  Iran U-19 volleyballers want to defend title at world championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

-  The Kashmir wound is British legacy

-  Industry Ministry approves FDI worth $554m

-  IRGC: Augmenting defense power on agenda of armed forces

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Stocks end trading week bullish

- Rial revaluation bill sent to Majlis

- Giant strides in Iran's health, medical sector

