Lorestan selected as pilot for FAO's office in Iran

Head of the provincial Agriculture Jihad Organization Abdol Reza Bazdar told reporters on Wednesday that flooding and finding ways to prevent further damages in the coming year are among the issues pursued by Agriculture Jihad Ministry.

To this end, two experts from FAO have come to Lorestan province, he said, noting that they are expected to offer solutions, operational, research and executive programs to prevent recurrence of flooding as well as soil erosion and damage to farms.

He further noted that FAO has earmarked a fund for the project which will be spent as it goes ahead.

This year, flooding inflicted a hefty amount of damages to the province's agriculture sector, Bazdar said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish