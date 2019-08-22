22 August 2019 - 07:50
Russia urges Germany to prevent JCPOA collapse

Moscow, Aug 22, IRNA – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday's meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Moscow that Russia and Germany should try to save JCPOA despite US attempts to kill it.

Noting that JCPOA is experiencing a bad situation, Lavrov said, "We along with the other parties will try to prevent collapse of the accord, which is  significant both in terms of regional security and strengthening NPT."

Remaining countries in the deal will try to endeavor to preserve the international accord, he said.

US withdrawal from JCPOA is worrisome, as the US has not only walked away from the deal, but also it considers its right to pressure the other participants to abandon the deal, he said.

Maas is currently in Moscow to discuss major international developments, including Iran nuclear deal, with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Russia and Germany have equal stance regarding keeping up economic cooperation with Iran and implementing financial transactions system.

