Macron says will give proposals to Iranian officials during upcoming meetings

"In the coming hours before the G7 I will have meetings with the Iranians to propose things,” Emmanuel Macron told reporters.

Iran’s foreign minister said earlier this week he would meet Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on Friday.

According to euronews, France has sought over the summer to play a mediating role as relations between the United States and Iran deteriorated, although there has been little sign of any breakthrough.

With unilateral US sanctions are harmful, Iran has said it will gradually reduce its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers until the European powers party to the accord--France, Britain and Germany--do more to ensure Tehran benefits financially from the accord.

