FM Zarif says Iran not to let go single drop of Caspian Sea

Addressing a gathering of Iranian expatriates in Norway, he added that Iran is currently standing on the feet of the Iranians and nothing, but the Iranians have kept Iran and this is hard but sweet.

Noting that Iran is a country with a population of 82 million which has experienced war and sanctions, he said that while no foreign power has supported the country, it has been standing strongly for 40 years.

"We were under sanctions for 40 years, but the people tolerated difficulties, as we saw 73 percent turnout of people in presidential elections," he said.

"We take our salaries from the people, but more importantly, we take our strength from the people," he said, reiterating public support to him and colleagues when they were in talks with the world powers.

"Whatever the population of 82 million gave us cannot be taken away by anybody," he said, noting that "elections are our strong point".

"Our people do not want guardian, as they are educated and dignified and can take decisions by themselves," he said.

