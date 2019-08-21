Zarif hails excellent discussions in Sweden

"On my 2nd stop in Scandinavia, met w/ Sweden’s PM, FM, Speaker & former PM @carlbildt. Excellent discussions on issues of mutual interest & on ways to meaningfully preserve the #JCPOA," Zarif tweeted on Wednesday.

"Also held meetings with business leaders, intellectuals, & other dignitaries. Next stop: Norway," he added.

Zarif departed for the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Wednesday evening to meet the EU-member country’s senior officials.

The Iranian foreign minister spoke to Iranian expatriates in Sweden last night. He met with the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Speaker of Parliament today.

Zarif met with Swedish Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlén on Wednesday afternoon to discuss bilateral cooperation, particularly parliamentary cooperation and travel between Iran and Sweden, as well as the JCPOA and latest regional and international developments.

Prior to the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister gave a speech at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on the most important regional and international developments and answered questions asked by the participants.

Zarif also met with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström yesterday to discuss various bilateral, regional and international issues, including the need to accelerate the implementation of the INSTEX mechanism, the security of the Persian Gulf region, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Meeting with former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt as well as influential figures in Europe, including Swedish Trade Minister Anne Linde and the head of the Joint Economic Commission for the two countries were other Zarif’s plans during his trip to Stockholm.

