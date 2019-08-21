Iran's FM Zarif off to Norway

According to IRNA, Zarif left Sweden for Norway after a two-day visit to that country.

Zarif spoke to Iranian expatriates in Sweden last night. He met with the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Speaker of Parliament today.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif conferred on Wednesday with Speaker of the Swedish Parliament on Parliamentary Cooperation Andreas Norlén on JCPOA along with international developments.

Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Swedish Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlén on Wednesday afternoon to discuss bilateral cooperation, particularly parliamentary cooperation and travel between Iran and Sweden, as well as the JCPOA and latest regional and international developments.

Prior to the meeting, the Iranian FM gave a speech at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on the most important regional and international developments and answered questions from those present audience.

Zarif also met with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström yesterday to discuss various bilateral, regional and international issues, including the need to accelerate the implementation of the INSTEX mechanism, the security of the Persian Gulf region, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Meeting with former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt as well as influential figures in Europe, including Swedish Trade Minister Anne Linde and the head of the Joint Economic Commission for the two countries were other Zarif’s plans during his trip to Stockholm.

He will travel to Norway on a diplomatic tour and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday.

Speaking at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute on Wednesday, Zarif stated that in the current situation, humanity is the main issue in the international law. "International law should be for everyone and nobody should be an exception to it."

Iran acted on what it had accepted, but it seems that the other side is trying to dictate to Tehran the issues that are clearly stated in the context of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and there is nothing left untold in the deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated in Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Zarif pointed to Iran's commitment to the JCPOA and made the remark that Iran has done what it agreed to, but it seems that the other side is trying to dictate to it the issues while in the JCPOA context it is explicitly stated. "And there is nothing untold in the agreement."

The foreign minister reiterated that since the US left the deal, the Europeans have not yet fulfilled their obligations while Iran remains committed.

