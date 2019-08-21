Zarif confers with Speaker of Swedish Parliament

Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Swedish Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlén on Wednesday afternoon to discuss bilateral parliamentary cooperation and exchange of visits between the two sides nationals along with the the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and latest regional and international developments.

Prior to the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister delivered a speech at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on the most important regional and international developments and answered to the questions posed by audience.

Zarif also met with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström on Tuesday to discuss various bilateral, regional and international issues, including the need to accelerate the implementation of the INSTEX mechanism, the security of the Persian Gulf region, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Meeting with former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt as influential figures in Europe, as well as meeting with Swedish Trade Minister Anne Linde and the head of the Joint Economic Commission for the two countries were among Zarif’s itineraries during his trip to Stockholm.

He is also to travel to Norway on a diplomatic tour to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday.

Speaking at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute on Wednesday, Zarif stated that under the current circumstances, humanity is the main issue in the international law. "International law should be for everyone and nobody is an exception."

Iran has fully implemented its commitments, but it seems the other party tries to dictate to Tehran the issues that are clearly stated in the context of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and there is nothing left untold in the deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated in Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Zarif also reiterated that since the US left the JCPOA, the Europeans have not yet fulfilled their obligations while Iran remains committed to the internationally recognized treaty.

