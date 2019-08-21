Gas condensate export capacity in South Pars increases

A 100,000-ton Single Buoy Mooring (SBM) was installed at 1,200 meters off the coast of Siraf; increasing its condensate loading capacity to 100,000 tons which is the most significant feature compared to the previous sample with a 150 percent increase.

The new SBM has been installed and gas condensate operation has resumed after a period of interruption.

All stages of the installation and commissioning of the new Fajr Jam Refinery SBM have been carried out by local experts, and it is expected that the condensate loading operation will be performed with greater confidence.

Following the installation of the new SBM, the ship's loading capacity at the Siraf export terminal will also increase, and ships with a tonnage of up to 70,000 tons will be able to load.

Managing Director of Pars Special Economic Energy Zone emphasized that Pars special zone has numerous capacities to enter the international markets and exchange currency in the country under sanctions.

In a meeting with Iranian Deputy Ambassador to Belgium Masoud Qarnafli, Pirouz Mousavi while referring to the completion of many South Pars development projects said that the daily gas extraction capacity of the South Pars joint field has reached 660 million cubic meters and 70 percent of the gas of the country comes from this region.

Emphasizing the numerous capacities of Pars Special Zone to enter the world markets and exchange currency in the country under the sanctions, he said that the existence of huge gas, petrochemical industry and export ports has made this region a glittering jewel of the economy of Iran and in the near future our focus is more on investing in the downstream petrochemical industry, one of which aims is to prevent crude oil sales and create added value.

