Iranian cinema very attractive to Chinese moviegoers

In an interview with IRNA on Wednesday, he underlined that Iranian and Chinese cinema have much in common and Chinese audiences can easily connect with Iranian cinema, which is a good basis for proximity of cinematic cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the sparkling Iranian filmmakers at Chinese international festivals, including the Shanghai International Film Festival and the Beijing Film Festival, he added that the presence of Iranian films in Chinese festivals and the acquisition of various titles at these festivals indicate the close relationship between the two countries' cinemas.

A decade ago, he said, Chinese audiences were less familiar with the Iranian filmmakers, but the cultural and cinematic ties between the two countries have increased in recent years, and have in some ways introduced the cinema to both audiences.

Iranian films have achieved great success in international festivals over the past few years, which has made Iranian cinema well-known to the world, including Chinese filmmakers, Wang Yi Wen said.

He pointed out that the quality of Iranian films is high and the pattern of storytelling in Iranian films is close to Hollywood films. Many Iranian filmmakers are well-known in China and filmmakers and even cinemagoers know them.

Wang cited festivals such as the Beijing and Shanghai Film Festivals and the Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran as a gateway to closer cinematic ties between the two countries, which could set the stage for a new chapter in relations.

Chinese audiences welcomed the movie “Children of Heaven” directed by Majid Majidi, the Chinese cultural figure also highlighted that Chinese people and filmmakers' acceptance of the film has led Chinese film institutions declare their willingness to work with this Iranian director.

