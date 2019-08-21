Speaker underscores country's less economic dependence on foreigners

Larijani on Wednesday in an inauguration ceremony of the fiber optic industry in Qom’s Salafchegan Special Economic Zone went on to say that "we must seek self-sufficiency in these areas".

He emphasized on identifying and removing the country's economic barriers, and noted that guaranteeing economic independence depends on economic endogeny and the country's elites and officials have a heavy duty to reduce this dependence on the outside.

Larijani described the Salafchegan Special Economic Zone as one of Qom's assets, and said that because of its proximity to Tehran, the province needs a breakthrough in industry and various industries should take advantage of this special economic zone.

The fiber optic manufacturing unit was today inaugurated at a ceremony attended by Larijani and Qom Governor General Bahram Sarmast in Salafchegan Special Economic Zone.

It is the first indoor fiber optic cable manufacturing unit in the country, including a number of fiber optic plants and fiber optic network equipment.

The first phase of the fiber optic complex, which has cost more than 500 billion rials to open, has the capacity to produce 40 kilometers of fiber optic daily. In addition to production halls, the complex has a well-equipped laboratory.

The Salafchegan Special Economic Zone was approved by the Cabinet on a land of 2,000 hectares in 1997. As the most important and closest special economic zone to the country's political and economic center, it is located along the Silk Road, the main railroad and the main north-south and east-west highways of Iran and is intended to connect Europe, Central Asia and the Persian Gulf for production, export and transit of goods with a prominent position and is able to play a decisive role in the macroeconomics of the region and the country.

There are currently 120 industrial and commercial units operating in the area.

