21 August 2019 - 16:19
General says Iran set to turn into an invincible power

Tehran, Aug 21, IRNA – Iran will turn into an invincible power in the second phase of the Revolution, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Baqeri said on Wednesday.

Baqeri made the remarks in his speech to staffers of Iranian Civil Defense Organization.

He said that Iranian Civil Defense Organization has made successful performance in the area of deterrence by organizing volunteers for the defense of the country so that can help boost the preparedness for military operation.  

Iran has today reached a point of power which disappoints the enemies of the country, the major general said.  

Noting that Iran’s Civil Defense is growing in parallel with professional defensive power, Baqeri said that Iranian Civil Defense Organization will ensure the security of the country including sensitive protection on the nuclear, environmental, cyber and chemical domains.

