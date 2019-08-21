Iran says armed forces, influential in military, political equations of region

The statement hailed the military achievements of Iran despite continued sanctions imposed on the country by the enemies over the past four decades.

The Iranian Army has been able to create, with the assistance of its young scientists, numerous academic and research centers within the Ministry of Defense and bring fundamental changes and the necessary reforms in the design and production of defense equipment to cope with the situation of threats, the statement said.

The country has been able to meet its needs in the land, air and the sea so that the enemies have been surprised, the statement added.

It expressed hope that the Army will remove any obstacles on the fulfillment of the lofty goals of the Islamic Revolution, in the second phase of the Revolution, with reliance on the young Iranian generation and scientists, as it did during the eight years of Iraqi-imposed war against Iran (1980-88).

The Ministry of Defense also issued a separate statement on the eve of the National Defense Industry in which it said Iran’s decisive security power has caused optimum fear in the camp of the enemies.

The statement said that Iran’s multiple kinds of precision-guided missiles, in which technologies have been used which are unknown to the world, have prevented any adventurist action of hegemonic powers against the country.

