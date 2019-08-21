Iran Navy cmdr says achievements "strategic, deterrent"

Speaking in the central city of Yazd on the occasion of National Defense Industry Day, the Rear Admiral said that the issue of security is a very complicated and important one issue in absence of which no economic or social achievement could be reached.

Thanks to the Islamic Revolution, Iran has enjoyed full security for four decades and with a glance at the neighboring countries, like Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, the fact can be fully realized, Khanzadi said.

Pointing to Iran's geopolitical importance int the world which is the cause of world arrogance's animosity towards it, the official stressed that the arrogant powers are angry because they lost Iran with the victory of the Revolution in 1979.

Khanzadi said that the equipment made by the Marine Industries Organization of Defence Ministry Iran has improved the Navy's capabilities, which is an honor for Iran.

