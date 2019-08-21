21 August 2019 - 12:49
Supreme Leader meets president, cabinet members

Tehran, Aug 21, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei held a meeting Wednesday with President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet ministers.

The meeting was held in Tehran on the occasion of National Government Week which will start as of August 24 in Iran.

Government Week is observed in memory of former president Mohammad Ali Rajaei and his prime minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar.

On August 30, 1981, a bomb explosion claimed the lives of top officials including the then president Rajaei and prime minister Bahonar.

President Rajaei's government was in office for less than a month.

The terrorist group of Mojahedin-e Khalgh Organization (MKO) was responsible for the 1981 attack.

