Russia urges US to lift sanctions on Iran

Speaking in the United Nations Security Council meeting on international peace and security, Polyanskiy said recent tensions in the Persian Gulf have been fabricated, he urged all sides to practice restraint.

He urged all parties to make efforts for de-escalation through political and diplomatic ways.

Polyanskiy said ultimatum, sanctions and threats should be removed.

Russia has always believed that negotiations are possible observing equality rights of every state, international regulations, dignity and diplomatic approach, he added.

Russian envoy reiterated that denying the fact that 80% of Iran’s trade is under the influence of illegal and unilateral sanctions is impossible.

In line with Iranophobia policies, The US is seeking to create a coalition in the Persian Gulf which will increase tensions in the region more than ever.

Many countries, including Japan, Germany, France and Spain have so far opposed joining the maritime coalition.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi described the possibility of Zionists’ presence in the Persian Gulf as blatant threat to Iran, saying fighting their presence is Iran’s right.

Iran expresses its opposition against creating such coalition and describes it as provocative and deceiving measure, he said, adding that creators of such coalition together with its members will be regarded as cause of tension in the region.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish