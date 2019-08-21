Iran U19 volleyball team eyeing to repeat title in World C’ship

16 teams are divided into four pools of five, with the first four teams of each pool qualifying for the knockout stage.

Iran will compete with Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Colombia and Italy in Pool B of the competitions.

Iran has been present in 11 of the 15 past editions of the tournament. It has gained 2 gold medals, 2 silvers and two bronze ones to be the third most successful team of the history of the tournament after Brazil and Russia.

In the last edition of the tournament held in Bahrain last year, Iran was crowned champion. Three players of that team are still playing for Iran in this year’s competitions.

Amir-Hossein Toukhteh, Mehdi Jelveh and Mehdi Feiz Emamdoust, who also play for Iran’s U21 national team, were crowned championed in 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship a few weeks ago, so with two world gold medals, they are seeking another world title in this tournament.

Iran is scheduled to play its first game of the competitions against Bulgaria on Thursday (August 21).

