Iran wins one gold, one silver medals

Shahin Banitalebi came second, and athletes from Malaysia and Indonesia came second and third.

Nazanin Bazdar became second; and athletes from Taipei China and Indonesia came first and third.

Iranian squad has so far snatched three gold, one silver and five bronze medals.

The event is underway with the attendance of 400 fighters from 20 countries in Brunei and will finish ion Friday night. Iranian squad participated in Sansa and Talu categories.

