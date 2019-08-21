UK highlights unique nature of JCPOA

"My country has great respect for the Iranian people. We respect Iran’s culture; it is an ancient culture and one that features alongside the great developments in classical history in Europe," Pierce said addressing the UN Security Council meeting.

She added: "We accept that Iran has a legitimate role in the Middle East and we accept that - like all of us - she has a right to self-defense."

"We cannot ignore the fact that the way she pursues her national interests contributes to several of the regional problems we’re discussing today," UK diplomat noted.

"We urge Iran to return to full compliance with the deal. It is in none of our interests to see the deal unravel," she reiterated.

"It’s an essential part of the global nonproliferation architecture and it is critical for our national security and for the shared security of our partners and allies," Pierce said adding: "There is no better solution. There is no alternative."

"The UK, with France and Germany, has been consistently clear that we will work to support the deal," she said.

"We remain fully committed to the delivery of the INSTEX mechanism, ensuring that legitimate trade with Iran can continue, she noted.

INSTEX was adopted by foreign ministers of the European trio on the sidelines of a European Union summit in the Romanian capital Bucharest on January 1.

INSTEX has been registered at the address of France's Economy and Finance Ministry in Paris. German banker Per Fischer has been appointed for six months long to run it.

