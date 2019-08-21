Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 21

** IRAN DAILY
- Zarif: US warrant politically motivated
- Zarif to visit Macron in France
- Russia, China blast US missile test
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- ‘Adrian Darya’ continues voyage
- Hamas downplays Zionist PM’s war threats
- Ehsan Hadadi wins gold at Finland event
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Sanctions intended to make Iran surrender not to negotiate
- Isfahan children’s film festival kicks off
- Leader names new head of the Islamic Fiqh Encyclopedia
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment