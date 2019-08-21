21 August 2019 - 08:28
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 21

Tehran, Aug 21, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Wednesday:

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif: US warrant politically motivated

- Zarif to visit Macron in France

- Russia, China blast US missile test

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘Adrian Darya’ continues voyage

- Hamas downplays Zionist PM’s war threats

- Ehsan Hadadi wins gold at Finland event

** TEHRAN TIMES

-  Sanctions intended to make Iran surrender not to negotiate

- Isfahan children’s film festival kicks off

- Leader names new head of the Islamic Fiqh Encyclopedia

