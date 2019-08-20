Swedish FM emphasizes on holding dialogue

"Frank and constructive discussions with FM Zarif, today visiting Stockholm," Wallstrom wrote in her Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Focus on human rights situation in Iran, regional issues, such as Yemen and the Persian Gulf, and the JCPOA," she added.

"Dialogue essential in times of uncertainty," Wallstrom reiterated.

The Foreign Minister's visit to the Scandinavian countries began Sunday evening with a visit to the Finnish capital Helsinki. In the Finnish capital, Helsinki, he met with the Finnish President, Foreign Minister and a group of Finnish elites.

Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to travel to Norway tomorrow after talks with Swedish officials.

He also announced last night that he would visit Paris on Friday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

