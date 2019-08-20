Zarif underlines US involvement in 1953 Coup

"For those who are either unaware of, or willfully revisionist on, the history of US involvement in the 1953 Coup against the democratically elected government of Iran:

nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB435/ " Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier, Zarif referred to the 1953 coup orchestrated by the US and the UK in Iran, saying "66 years ago today, a coup instigated by the US and the UK overthrew the democratically-elected Government of Iran."

He added: "This atrocity followed years of 'maximum pressure' on Iranians."

"Our people put an end to such interference in 1979," Zarif noted.

"Time for some to deal with this reality," he reiterated.

The coup staged by the US in Iran on August 19, 1953, is a prominent example of West's interference. Though the coup looked successful at first, its achievement was ruined with the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 when the Iranian people won their national sovereignty and became a totally independent country.

