Iran players bag gold in World Transplant Games 2019

Bahareh Beigi and Elham Mohammadi Taghdir earned gold medals.

Mohammadi had earlier grabbed a silver medal in individual category.

Iranian players have so far received 21 medals, including 9 gold, 8 silver and 4 bronze.

The World Transplant Games (WTG) are staged by the World Transplant Games Federation.

Held over seven days, the Summer Games are held every two years in host cities around the world.

This inspiring event is a celebration of a second chance of living life to the full, demonstrating the success of transplant surgery and raising public awareness of organ donation.

