Iran bags 1 gold, 2 bronze medals in Asian Wushu Champs

The event is underway with the attendance of 400 fighters from 20 countries.

Iranian squad participated in Sansa and Talu categories.

Iran’s Yunes Shahraki received a gold medal and Shahin Bani Talebi and Monireh Panahi earned two bronze medals.

Iranian squad has so far snatched two gold and 5 bronze medals.

Wushu is a hard and soft and complete martial art, as well as a full-contact sport.

It has a long history in reference to Chinese martial arts. It was developed in 1949 in an effort to standardize the practice of traditional Chinese martial arts, yet attempts to structure the various decentralized martial arts traditions date back earlier, when the Central Guoshu Institute was established at Nanking in 1928.

