Iran’s FM meets with Ex-Swedish PM

Zarif earlier conferred with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallström and Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade Ann Linde.

Bilateral, regional and international issues such as Iran Nuclear Deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the importance of implementing the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) , security of the Persian Gulf, Yemen and Afghanistan were among topics discussed by Iranian and Swedish foreign ministers.

Zarif also attended Wallström’s lunch banquet.

Iranian minister is slated to hold talks with Chairman of the British Company owner of the seized ship in Iran Eric Honel.

The Foreign Minister's visit to the Scandinavian countries began Sunday evening with a visit to the Finnish capital Helsinki. In the Finnish capital, Helsinki, he met with the Finnish President, Foreign Minister and a group of Finnish elites.

Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to travel to Norway tomorrow after talks with Swedish officials.

He also announced last night that he would visit Paris on Friday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish