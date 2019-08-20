20 August 2019 - 18:46
Iran, Sulaymaniyah of Iraq discuss expansion of trade cooperation

Sulaymaniyah, Aug 20, IRNA – Iran's Consul General to Sulaymaniyah Mahdi Shushtari met on Tuesday with the governor of Sulaymaniyah to examine avenues for expansion of economic cooperation between the two sides.

In the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of developing bilateral ties and the ways to boost economic and trade relations.

Sulaymaniyah governor referred to deep relations between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan region especially with Sulaymaniyah mainly in cultural, geographical and historical commonalities between two sides.

He called for taking advantage of cultural commonalities in line with fulfilling bilateral interests.

Meanwhile, Shushtari expressed happiness over the level of trade and cultural relations between two sides.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness for developing ties in various fields. 

Iranian official also met with chancellor of Sulaymaniyah University and underlined the importance of developing academic and scientific relations and cooperation. 

Implementing MoUs between Iranian and Sulaymaniyah universities and reinforcing Persian Language course in Sulaymaniyah University were among other topics discussed between the two sides. 

