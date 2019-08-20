Iran FM meets Swedish trade minister in Stockholm

Zarif who is on the second leg of his Scandinavian tour in Sweden met with Linde after his meeting with Swedish counterpart Margot Wallström.

Meetings with former Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Carl Bildt and Chairman of the British Company owner of the seized ship in Iran Eric Honel are among the Foreign Minister's itinerary in Stockholm today.

The Foreign Minister's visit to the Scandinavian countries began Sunday evening with a visit to the Finnish capital Helsinki. In the Finnish capital, Helsinki, he met with the Finnish President, Foreign Minister and a group of Finnish elites.

Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to travel to Norway tomorrow after talks with Swedish officials.

He also announced last night that he would visit Paris on Friday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

