Home made Iranian HPV, Influenza vaccines to hit market soon

Speaking to IRNA, Hossein Vatan Pour said the two mentioned products are at clinical trial stage.

Referring to the fact that they are products of two knowledge-based companies, he said these companies have made significant activities recently.

Stressing the importance of supporting knowledge-based companies, he said the ministry is cover all relevant costs and charges with regards to registering of such inventions at international patent offices.

Earlier, deputy minister of Health and Medical Education Reza Malek Zadeh referred to HPV outbreak among Iranian female which is now standing between 4 to 7 percent.

He described HPV as the 7th most common cancer among women, saying 370 people die of this kind of cancer every year in Iran.

Cervical cancer is a cancer arising from the cervix. It is due to the abnormal growth of cells that have the ability to invade or spread to other parts of the body.

Human papillomavirus infection (HPV) causes more than 90% of cases; most people who have had HPV infections, however, do not develop cervical cancer.

Human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines are vaccines that prevent infection by certain types of human papillomavirus.

