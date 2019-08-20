Iran's navy commander hails Army, IRGC power at borders

Despite being equipped with the most up-to-dated facilities, enemies bow to their knees in dealing with the Islamic republic of Iran, said the commander.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Quran international competitions, Khanzadi said enemies cannot put Iran under pressure with cruel sanctions.

He earlier emphasized the fact that the world cannot ignore the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He added such armored military equipment, together with regional cooperation will bring about more maritime safety for both the region and the world.

The top naval official warned that Iran “won’t accept and tolerate the presence of any forces from outside in the region.”

