Official says Athens receives no request to berth Iranian tanker  

Speaking to Greek media, Plakiotakis reminded the fact that Greek minister of transportation and the minister of foreign affairs are considering the issue carefully.

"Grace 1 was renamed Adrian Daria whose next destination after detention is the Mediterranean Sea," he said, noting that it seems it will face no specific problem en route for the sea and next destination.

Adrian Daria, a supertanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

The Gibraltar court decided to release the crew of the ship, but the US was trying to block the release of Grace 1.

The US was struggling to block the release of the tanker, but in defiance of its attempts, Gibraltar court issued a ruling to release the ship.

Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeedinejad earlier referred to the movement of Adrian Daria in Gibraltar, saying the focus of world politicians and the public opinion indicate the political, international and legal importance of the measures taken with this regard.

The US had warned Greece that helping tanker carrying Iran oil is the indication of supporting terrorist organizations.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned all mariners not to crew an IRGC affiliated ship preventing jeopardized future entering to the US.

In the meantime earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the UK July 4 seizure of a tanker carrying Iranian oil in Gibraltar was an illegal action and warned against any acts regarding the detention of the tanker.

The spokesman further described the US demand for continuation of seizure of Adrian Daria as illegal.

Iran has warned the United States against the aftermath of its demand.

