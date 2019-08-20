Zarif meets his Swedish counterpart

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Stockholm on a diplomatic tour yesterday evening, met with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom on Tuesday.

After the meeting, the foreign minister will attend a dinner ceremony hosted by his Swedish counterpart.

Meeting with Swedish Minister of Trade and Head of Joint Commission of the two countries Ann Linde, former Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Carl Bildt and Chairman of the British Company owner of the seized ship in Iran Eric Honel are among the Foreign Minister's plans in Stockholm today.

Zarif will meet today with a number of Swedish businessmen.

Last night, shortly after arriving in Stockholm, Mohammad Javad Zarif had a close conversation with a group of Iranians living in Sweden.

The Foreign Minister's visit to the Scandinavian countries began Sunday evening with a visit to the Finnish capital Helsinki. In the Finnish capital, Helsinki, he met with the Finnish President, Foreign Minister and a group of Finnish elites.

Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to travel to Norway tomorrow after talks with Swedish officials.

He also announced last night that he would visit Paris on Friday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

