Int’l Eurasian Urban Development Forum commences in Tabriz

According to IRNA, the head of Roshdieh Institute for Higher Education Mehdi Sehhatkhah at the opening ceremony of the forum noted that experts, researchers from Japan, China, Russia, France, Finland, Italy, Bulgaria, Turkey and Armenia are attending the summit.

The final conference will be held on August 20-30, with presentation of papers.

He stated that in the first 8 days of forum, workshop and field work in parts of the historical and ancient texture of Tabriz are held by survey groups in the form of professors and students in specified areas such as reviving Sahebabad Square and protecting the Tabriz market as the largest market Indoors.

The scientific secretary of the forum Karim Hosseinzadeh Dalir for his part noted that Tabriz was on the Silk Road linking the East to the West and one of the major cities on the road.

One of the most famous cities in the Silk Road was Tabriz, but with the decline of administrative and political conditions in Asian countries, the road lost its validity.

Holding scientific meetings and presentation of articles will be conducted in the next two days of the forum.

The forum will seek to revive greatness of Silk Road as well as the cities located on the road.

Some 300 articles have so far been submitted to the secretariat of the forum, of which three or four have been selected by the jury for presentation.

Topics for discussion during the event include reducing risk coefficient of Tabriz Bazaar, reviving some sections of Silk Road, management of energy in the city and urban development from tourism perspective.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish