Pakistani Shia Muslims mark Eid al-Ghadir

On the 18th of Dhu al-Hijjah on the Islamic lunar calendar, Shia Muslims across the world observe Eid al-Ghadir.

It is celebrated to commemorate the anniversary of announcement of wilayat of Imam Ali (AS).

Ghadir-e-Khum is a place between Mecca and Medina where Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), the last Prophet of Allah, had given a sermon to the pilgrims after Hajjatul Widaa, his last pilgrim to the House of Allah in Mecca.

In that sermon on Zilhajj 18, 10 A.H., he announced wilayat of Imam Ali (AS).

Islam is the state religion of Pakistan, and about 98% of Pakistanis are Muslims. It is estimated that some 20 percent of the Pakistani population is Shia Muslim.

Different programs were held across Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Skardu and Multan to mark the day.

Mosques and Imam Bargahs were decorated with lights and banners inscribed with Eid Greeting messages.

Embassy of Iran in Pakistan also held a special program on the Eve of Eid al-Ghadir. Iranian diplomats, including Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost participated in the event.

Renowned Pakistani Shia leader Allama Muhammad Amin Shaheedi on the occasion highlighted the importance of Eid al-Ghadir for Shia Muslims.

He said Ghadir-e-Khum is an Eid that brings followers of Wilayat closer to each other thus it is greatest Eid that encourages unity of Muslims.

