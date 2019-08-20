US fails in maximum pressure campaign against Iran

Having said that in an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Diako Hosseini underscored that multilateralism seems to have either been lost in US foreign policy or becomes a tool for the country's short-term interests. It is not easy for Europeans to tolerate this situation, and they hope that by the end of the Trump administration, relations would return to normal.

Referring to a rejection of the US request by Gibraltar to continue the seizure of oil tanker carrying Iranian oil, he said, disagreement in recent years between the European countries and the United States is not new.

He said that today Europe feels like 2003 of being ignored and even humiliated by the US, stressing that as far as Iran is concerned, Europeans have no interest in pursuing a disruptive and confused US policy toward Iran. The maximum pressure campaign against Iran has failed so far and has not achieved any of Washington's intended results.

Hosseini emphasized that no wise country is ready to join the failed US campaign, but this should not be exaggerated. Europe still lacks the confidence to deal fully with international issues. Economic and security interdependence, along with historical ties and shared values, may have contributed to this lack of confidence, but Europe will sooner or later have to find a separate role in a world where America no longer rules the world. This may take longer.

